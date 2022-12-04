  1. EPaper
Agitating Kannada University students warn that they will not allow convocation to go on

They say that authorities are not paying their fellowship amounts pending for the last 30 months despite the release of funds from the Chief Minister himself for the purpose

December 04, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Research students of Kannada University taking part in an indefinite agitation on their campus in Hampi on Sunday, demanding the payment of pending fellowship amounts.

Condemning the administration of Kannada University, Hampi, for not paying fellowship amounts to students concerned, research students doing their Ph.D launched an indefinite agitation on the university campus on Sunday.

Organised under the banner of Students Federation of India (SFI), the agitating students also warned that they will not allow the university’s convocation scheduled for Thursday if the fellowship amounts are not released to students. They said that the university has not paid the fellowship amount for the last 30 months.

“We have been fighting for payment of fellowship amount which is pending for the last 30 months. The apathetic university administration has, however, never been ready to address the issue,” State president of SFI Amaresh Kadagad told The Hindu.

“When Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the university campus recently, we brought the issue to his notice and he instantly agreed to release ₹25 crore from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) using his discretionary power and also released the amount subsequently. Yet, the university authorities are not paying dues to Ph.D students,” he said.

As per information he provided, the Vice-Chancellor is of the opinion that as per rules in force, the KKRDB funds can be used only for asset creation such as construction of buildings and not for paying fellowships.

“When students intensified their struggle for fellowship, the Chief Minister issued a revised order categorically mentioning to use ₹11 crore for the payment of fellowships to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students and use the remaining amount for paying salaries to staff and other purposes. Even then, the university authorities are not ready to pay the fellowship amount to students,” he said.

“They appear to be determined to deprive the students from Dalit and other socially marginalised sections of their rightful fellowship amount. In this whole episode, we see a larger conspiracy of depriving the depressed communities of their educational opportunities and pushing them to lead a wretched life that these oppressed communities have been leading for centuries,” Mr. Kadagad said.

The agitating students unanimously warned that they will not allow the university to hold the convocation, if the authorities did not pay their fellowship dues. They also demanded that the government initiate stringent action against the officers “who are deliberately holding back the implementation of a Government Order to pay the fellowship”.

