Agitating employees withdraw strike after Karnataka government offers 17% hike in basic salary as interim relief

March 01, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Employees of the Karnataka government who had started an indefinite strike on Wednesday withdrew it hours after the government offered them an interim relief of 17% and set up a committee to study the feasibility of withdrawing from the National Pension Scheme.

Strike by government employees in Karnataka Government employees in Karnataka went on a strike demanding pay hike and restoration of old pension scheme, on March 1, 2023. | Video Credit: The Hindu Bureau

The announcement was made by the president of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association President C.S. Shadakshari who said the strike had been called off with immediate effect and urged his colleagues to report to work immediately.

The government also issued orders for interim relief and formation of the committee as per the demands of the association. Mr. Shadakshari thanked the government for the relief but reiterated that the employees would fight for the rest of their demands if they are not met.

The strike had affected several crucial services including health and education on Wednesday. While the employees had been demanding a 40% fitment in basic, the government had offered them about 8% hike on Tuesday night, which had been rejected by the association. On Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced 17% hike and setting up of a committee under additional chief secretary to study the feasibility of withdrawing the National Pension Scheme.

