Agitated elephant kicks man

A man sustained minor injuries when he was attacked by Bhanumathi, a 39-year-old elephant before the concluding procession of Shivamogga Dasara on Tuesday.

Bhanumathi and two other elephants from Sakrebailu camp participated in the Jumboo Savari. When the silver howdah was being tied on the back of Sagar, the male elephant at Shivappa Nayaka Palace, Satish, 36, an artiste from Arakere village who was performing Veeragase came close to Bhanumathi. Agitated by this, Bhanumathi kicked him with her rear leg. Her mahout and kavadi succeeded in pacifying her. Satish was treated at a private hospital. His health is stable now.

