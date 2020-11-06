Aggressive COVID-19 testing soon in Sira and R.R. Nagar

Following the rampant violation of COVID-19 protocols during the bypolls in R.R. Nagar and Sira, the COVID-19 expert committee has recommended that aggressive testing be taken up in these two constituencies at least for 10 days. “As per the committee’s recommendations, all those who have actively participated in the bypolls, including the polling personnel in the booths, will undergo testing. The modalities are being worked out,” said Health Minister K. Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,000 police personnel who were deployed on election duty in R.R. Nagar will be tested for COVID-19, also on the recommendation by the technical advisory committee. At a meeting held on November 3, the committee had said that the non-compliance with COVID-19 precautions in R.R. Nagar and Sira was a matter of serious concern. The BBMP has also made arrangements to test the staff who were deployed on election duty. Twelve testing centres will be operation-al soon in R.R. Nagar.

Across Karnataka, 88 police personnel have died of COVID-19. Over 9,500 personnel who were infected have been treated successfully.