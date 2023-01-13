ADVERTISEMENT

Aged parents, son end lives in Shivamogga

January 13, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Hassan

According to neighbours, the family’s earnings were meagre. They were daily wage workers and had difficulty paying the rent

A representational photo of a helpline for people experiencing suicidal tendencies. Neighbours suspected that the trio attempted suicide on the night of January 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Three members of a family are believed to have ended their lives at Millaghatta in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Parandhaiah, 70, and his wife Danamma, 60, were found dead in their rented house on January 12 while their son Manjunath, 26, died in a hospital on January 13.

The family, natives of Shivamogga, had moved to Hospet for some years. About four years ago, they returned to Shivamogga and stayed in a rented place. According to the neighbours, the family’s earnings were meagre. They were daily wage workers and had difficulty paying the rent. Parandhaiah had lost his eyesight in recent years and stayed at home. Manjunath had some health problems.

The neighbours found the couple dead and their son struggling for life around 11 a.m. on January 12. They called for an ambulance, which reached the place around 3 p.m. Later, Manjunath succumbed at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Neighbours suspected that the three attempted suicide on the night of January 11.

( Those in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call up the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)

