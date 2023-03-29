Aged couple die in accident near Hassan

March 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Hassan

A person and his wife died after the bike they were riding was hit by a tempo traveller near Heggadihalli on National Highway 75 near Hassan on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shive Gowda, 61, a retired teacher, and his wife, Gangamma, 55. They are natives of Melagodu village in Hassan taluk. They met with the accident while they were on the way to Hassan to attend their granddaughter’s birthday programme.

Both people were seriously injured in the incident. Shive Gowda succumbed on the way to a hospital in Hassan, while his wife died a few minutes later at a private hospital.

Shive Gowda’s daughter-in-law, Deepa, has filed a complaint with Shantigrama Police. The tempo traveller driver is alleged to have been careless.