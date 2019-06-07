Age will not deter me from building party: Deve Gowda

In his first public address after his defeat in the Lok Sabha election, Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said he would take the defeat as a challenge and build the party again brick by brick. The 87-year-old said his age was not a deterrent to his will to do so.

Addressing party workers at a meeting organised to felicitate leaders who have been elected to urban local bodies (ULBs), Mr. Gowda said, “Though the JD(S) got only one seat in the Lok Sabha polls, the party getting a good number of seats in the recently held ULB polls, points to the fact that people still have faith in our party.” Echoing this sentiment, many party leaders at the event said it was a sign of the JD(S)’s recovery at the grass-roots level.

“I will rebuild the party and it is the duty of everyone to protect the government,” he said. Regretting what he called “hurdles being created” for Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to run the government, Mr. Gowda said never did the JD(S) compromise with the interests of farmers and they would not desert the party.

Mr. Gowda said the coalition government was treating all sections of society equally without any discrimination. Making an oblique reference to allegations of neglect of the Lingayat community, he said, “Despite treating every community equally, our party is being accused of neglecting one major community.”

Mr. Gowda refused to give full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hte BJP getting over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He said, “I do not consider Mr. Modi the architect of the victory. People have voted for the BJP and we have to accept that.”

CM cautions TV channels

Mr. Kumaraswamy on Friday cautioned a private news channel that he would file a defamation case in connection with a report it had aired. He also asked journalists to discharge their duties with responsibility and with a conscience.

He had earlier accused the media, especially television channels, of being partisan in its coverage of the Lok Sabha election in Mandya, from where his son, K. Nikhil, had contested and lost. Mr. Kumaraswamy had refused to talk to the media for sometime during this period.

In a similar vein, Mr. Gowda also said, “Let us see how long the media will allow the coalition government to continue in power.”