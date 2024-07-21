ADVERTISEMENT

Aganwadi workers demand job security, pension

Published - July 21, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Anganwadi workers took out a rally ahead of the district-level conference held in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The district-level conference of the anganwadi workers’ federation held in Mysuru on Sunday sought job security, including pension on retirement from service.

The federation members said the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) was launched 49 years ago and anganwadi workers have ensured the success of the project through their unwavering commitment. Though the workers receive ₹11,500 a month by way of wages and the assistants receive ₹6,500, there was nothing for them by way of post-retirement benefits such as pension or ESI facility.

Hence, the federation members, backed by the All-India Trade Union Congress, have sought not only ESI facility but also gratuity for such anganwadi workers who retired before April 1, 2023 as per the Gratuity Act. It also wanted the ceiling on gratuity fixed at 30 years to be removed.

Senior members of the AITUC attended the conference which was preceded by a procession of the federation members. A resolution was passed urging the government to strengthen the ICDS and remove the 30-year upper limit for the calculation of gratuity.

The federation also sought school uniforms and textbooks for children of anganwadi workers apart from pension on retirement from service.

