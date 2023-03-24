ADVERTISEMENT

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka is new head of Jain mutt in Shravanabelagola

March 24, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Hassan

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka, 23, is a native of Sagar in Shivamogga district of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka will take over the responsibilities of Jain mutt at Shravanabelagola on March 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Hassan

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka, a native of Sagar in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, has been appointed as the new head of the Jain mutt in Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy, who passed away on March 23, had anointed Agama Keerthi, 23, as his successor a couple of months ago.

Agama Indra, his Poorvasharama name, was born on February 26, 2021 in Sagar to Ashok Kumar Indra and Anita Ashok Kumar Indra. He was enrolled in Rotary Higher Primary School and M.J.N. Pai High School. He pursued higher education in S.D.M. PU College in Ujire, followed by L.B. and S.B.S. College in Sagar. In college, he was an NCC cadet, and secured B and C certificates.

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka took deeksha in 2021. He will take over the responsibilities of the mutt in a ceremony — pattabhisheka — on March 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The mutt has devotees across India and abroad. Hundreds of people visit Shravanabelagola, known for its 57-foot-tall Gomateshwara statue, every day. Mahamastakabhisheka, the grand anointing of the statue every 12 years, attracts lakhs of devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US