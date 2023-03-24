Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka is new head of Jain mutt in Shravanabelagola

March 24, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Hassan

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka, a native of Sagar in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, has been appointed as the new head of the Jain mutt in Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy, who passed away on March 23, had anointed Agama Keerthi, 23, as his successor a couple of months ago.

Agama Indra, his Poorvasharama name, was born on February 26, 2021 in Sagar to Ashok Kumar Indra and Anita Ashok Kumar Indra. He was enrolled in Rotary Higher Primary School and M.J.N. Pai High School. He pursued higher education in S.D.M. PU College in Ujire, followed by L.B. and S.B.S. College in Sagar. In college, he was an NCC cadet, and secured B and C certificates.

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka took deeksha in 2021. He will take over the responsibilities of the mutt in a ceremony — pattabhisheka — on March 27.

The mutt has devotees across India and abroad. Hundreds of people visit Shravanabelagola, known for its 57-foot-tall Gomateshwara statue, every day. Mahamastakabhisheka, the grand anointing of the statue every 12 years, attracts lakhs of devotees.