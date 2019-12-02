After Yogeshwar, Vijayshankar faces villagers’ ire

After former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, it was the turn of C.H. Vijayshankar, former MP, to face the ire of villagers in Mallayyagowdana Koppalu in Hunsur on Monday when he visited to campaign on behalf of BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath.

The angry residents said they would not allow Mr. Vijayshankar to campaign in the village. They asked him to come with Mr. Vishwanath as they wished to question him.

Mr. Vishwanath, who had been elected as the JD(S) candidate in the May 2018 Assembly elections resigned in July this year, which contributed to the fall of H.D. Kumaraswamy-led government and the installation of the BJP government. Mr. Vishwanath returned to the fray as a BJP candidate for the December 5 bypolls.

Just like Mr. Vijayshankar faced the ire of residents on Monday, his party colleague and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar too was turned away by angry villagers of Heggandur village on Friday and Mudalakoppalu village on Saturday. The villagers had also prevented Mr. Yogeshwar from campaigning for Mr. Vishwanath in their respective villages.

It may also be mentioned here that Mr. Vishwanath himself had been targeted by residents of certain villages during his campaign. The villagers had questioned Mr. Vishwanath for his failure to visit the villages after his victory in the May 2018 Assembly polls as a JD(S) candidate.