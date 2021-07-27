After Yediyurappa resigns, there is no clarity on son Vijayendra’s future

One of the key concerns of B.S. Yediyurappa during his exit as Chief Minister was reportedly the future of his son B.Y. Vijayendra, whom he is keen on grooming as his political successor. However, the BJP high command has not given any concrete assurance to the father-son duo, party sources said.

While Mr. Vijayendra had been camped in New Delhi for the past three days lobbying hard, reportedly to be anointed one of the Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government, the high command is unlikely to do so, sources said.

A senior part leader alleged that though Mr. Vijayendra had shown promise with his election management in K.R. Pet and Sira, he had done “much damage” to the party and its government’s image with allegations of interference and corruption being levelled against him. Moreover, in a party that makes opposition to dynastic politics one of its main planks, he has to come up the hard way, another senior functionary argued.

Mr. Yediyurappa’s elder son B.Y. Raghavendra is already a two-time MP from Shivamogga, they point out.

To send out a message, Mr. Vijayendra might not be accommodated immediately and would have to wait for his turn, some speculated. “If the party is generous, he may either be made a Minister in the new government or elevated as the party’s general secretary in the State in the near future, but not immediately,” a senior leader said.