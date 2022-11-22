After worrying surge, dengue on the decline in Mysuru

November 22, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

After a worrying surge during monsoon, dengue cases are on the decline in Mysuru district.

The cases have dropped from three digits to two digits and the health authorities are hoping further fall in the cases in the coming months if there was no unseasonal rain.

Mysuru district reported about 700 dengue cases from January till date. The cases started to decline from August. The surveillance teams from the vector borne diseases control unit were on their toes in June and July as the cases saw sharp rise following unrelenting rains that triggered mosquito breeding.

Out of 700 cases so far, around 275 cases were reported in June and July. No deaths due to dengue have been reported in the district.

District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Chidambar told The Hindu that dengue cases were falling and he attributed the reason for the drop to widespread anti-dengue surveillance besides retreating rains.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported in July. If 152 cases were reported in July, 115 cases were reported in June. The three-digit number dropped to two digit when the cases started to drop from August. The cases fell to 91 in August and the number of people getting infected declined further to 78 in September. In October, 59 cases were documented and 23 cases were reported so far in November.

“With less than 10 days left for this month to over, November is likely to report around 40 cases. If there was no rain in December and January, the cases will fall further,” said Dr. Chidambar.

The ‘model’ that was followed when COVID-19 was at its peak in 2020 was adopted to bring dengue cases under control. Taking the COVID-19 surveillance as the base in combating dengue whose cases rose in June and July, the field workers kept a close watch on the cluster outbreaks and addressed cases in all seriousness. The template of combating the pandemic was replicated, especially in rural areas with ASHAs taking the lead. When compared to the dengue outbreak in 2017, the severity appeared less this year although there were cases that required hospitalisation.

In 2020 and 2021, 42 and 182 cases were reported, respectively. COVID-19 is attributed as reason for the lesser number of dengue cases in those two years as people remained indoors and travelling was less though the health authorities could not identify reasons on why the cases were less in those two years,

Also, the primary health centers (PHCs) started breeding mosquito-eating fish to combat vector-borne diseases, especially dengue. As many as 150 fish tanks had been constructed in PHCs where guppy and gambusia fish are bred.

The health authorities claimed guppy and gambusia fish are known to eat mosquito larvae in breeding sources which has been documented by the department. Since not all waterbodies have guppies or gambusias, the department introduced fish by breeding them in PHCs to combat mosquito breeding.

Mysuru district is in “category zero” for malaria as no cases had been reported in the district in the last five years. The disease is in its elimination phase in the district.

Since January, 83 chikungunya cases have been reported. Barring July, September and October, the cases are in single digit, Dr. Chidambar said.