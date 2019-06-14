After uproar over felling of trees to construct resort, Madikeri DCF suspended

After the uproar over the permission granted for felling trees to pave the way for the construction of a resort at K. Nidugane in Kodagu, M.L. Manjunath, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Madikeri division, has been suspended.
According to an order issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests on Friday, the suspension order follows directions from the government. Virajpet DCF Maria Christu Raj has been given the additional charge of the Madikeri division.
Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had recently expressed anguish over media reports on the axing of more than 800 trees in K. Nidugane gram panchayat limits for the construction of a resort. He not only issued directions to immediately halt the move, but also sought a detailed report from the Forest Department on the matter.
