After two decades, ZAK plans to fill up posts in Mysuru, Bannerghatta zoos

For the first time after a gap of nearly two decades, appointments to the Mysuru zoo and Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), Bengaluru are likely to happen sooner or later as the governing council (GC) of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) has given the green signal for filling up the posts for bringing “qualitative” change in the State’s two top zoos.

The Cadre and Recruitment (C and R) rules were actually framed for the appointments in 2019 but the COVID-19 outbreak halted the ZAK’s plans as it did not take up the issue with the pandemic badly hitting the zoos’ revenue. With the gate collections in zoos returning to normal, the ZAK has resumed the process, getting necessary clearances from the GC.

Though there is no provision for making appointments to A and B posts in the zoos (which are deputed from the Forest and other departments including department of Animal Husbandry), the ZAK has proposed to make appointments for C and D posts that are presently outsourced. The posts include animal keepers, mahouts and others.

“We cannot run the show for long with ad hoc arrangements. The zoos need trained and skilled hands and we also need to build a strong team for the management. By bringing in permanent staff, we can develop skilled manpower and help in bringing qualitative change in the way the zoos are run or managed,” explains ZAK Member Secretary and APCCF B.P. Ravi.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Ravi, a senior IFS officer, said the ZAK was founded in 1979 with only Mysuru zoo part of it while the rest of the zoos in the State under the Forest Department. However, all small, medium and large zoos were brought under the ZAK subsequently, increasing the roles and responsibilities.

However, the ZAK never had C and R rules for making appointments of the staff for the management of zoos. The staff used to be taken on contract or subcontracted in the absence of the rules.

After much deliberations and brainstorming, a decision was taken by the governing council for framing the C and R rules which were eventually framed in 2019. But, soon after this, the pandemic created havoc, disrupting the ZAK’s plans.

Post-pandemic, the ZAK took up the issue, making all necessary arrangements for the appointments.

“The final decision rests with the government as we will soon be sending the proposal to it seeking nod for the appointments. Only if the government was convinced, we can move forward, citing the improvement in revenue post-pandemic for bearing the financial burden. We have proposed to appoint 86 C and D posts for the Mysuru and Bannerghatta zoos,” Mr. Ravi said.