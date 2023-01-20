After threat call to Nitin Gadkari from Belagavi jail, Home Minister warns of strict action against prison staff

January 20, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the Police Department is taking strict disciplinary actions against staff who engage in or abet illegal activities in prisons across the State.

He said that there were reports of illegal activities taking place in Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, and Belagavi prisons and a detailed investigation has been ordered. He also directed the police to take action against the officials responsible.

Tumakuru district jail warden Praveen has been suspended from service after he was allegedly involved in illegal activities in the prison. The Minister informed that officials have raided the Hassan district prison on Thursday and confiscated illegal mobile phones from prisoners.

Case registered

In Belagavi district, the police officials have registered a case against an inmate of the Hindalga prison for making threatening calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office recently.

The caller had claimed to be a member of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang and threatened to assassinate the Minister. He identified himself and gave a mobile phone number to call back, saying it was his number. Three calls were made to the office of the Minister on January 14.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jnanendra said that state-of-the-art mobile phone jammers are being installed in jails of the State to prevent the illegal use of mobile phones by inmates.