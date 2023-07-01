After spectacular victory, Congress faces first test in 10-day Budget session starting Monday

July 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a spectacular victory in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections and completing over 50 days in power, the Congress government is expected to face its first test in the Budget session of the State Legislature that begins on Monday, with the Opposition getting ready with its strategy to attack the government on a range of issues, including scrapping of the anti-conversion law and “delay” in the implementation of the five guarantees.

Governor’s address

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot will address the joint session of both the Houses of the legislature on Monday at 12 noon. His address would largely spell out the government’s programmes to the people.

A stormy session appears to be on the cards as the Siddarmaiah-led government is expected to table a Bill to scrap the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, popularly known as anti-conversion law. The Act was passed by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. The Congress had promised to revoke the law in its poll manifesto.

The session is likely to witness frequent disruptions over the “delay” in implementation of five guarantees, particularly Gruha Lakshmi that gives ₹2,000 monthly to the woman head of the family and Yuvanidhi that promises monthly ₹3,000 to each unemployed graduate, ₹1,500 to diploma holders, and conditions imposed for availing benefits of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. The Congress is likely to counter the charge by flagging the BJP government’s “failures” to implement the promises it made in the 2018 polls.

Textbook revision, transfers

Members of the BJP and the Congress are expected to indulge in political muscle flexing over the issues related to revision of school textbooks, transfer of officials, government’s alleged failure to handle drought-like situation in many districts, and proposal to introduce a new law on agricultural markets (APMC) that will replace the one enacted when the BJP was in power.

The BJP and the JD(S) will use all weapons in its armoury to challenge the government on its recent decision to clear contractors’ pending bills after the contractors’ association meeting with the Chief Minister. The BJP has already challenged the government to order a probe on all alleged scams that occurred during its regime.

The Congress is expected to ask all its Ministers and members to be present in the House to tackle the Opposition’s charges. Infighting and blame-game in the State unit of the BJP over the party’s debacle in the State Assembly elections would provide a much needed “political fodder” for the Congress to corner the Opposition.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget. As the Congress bagged 135 seats in the House, many party members have been expecting development works and funds to get sanctioned in their constituencies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Funding ‘guarantees’

Mr. Siddaramaiah has already hinted that ₹60,000 crore is required annually to fund the five guarantees. With three months of the current financial year having ended, the Budget is expected to make allocation of ₹40,000 crore for the five guarantees for the rest of the year. The State Budget size is likely to be about ₹3.3 lakh crore to ₹3.35 lakh crore this year as against the ₹3.09 lakh crore Budget presented by previous BJP government.

It would be interesting to see how 70 first-time elected MLAs will actively participate in the Budget debate during the 10-day session, which will conclude on July 14.

