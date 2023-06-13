After schoolgirl falls off bus and dies, KSRTC issues circular on passenger safety norms

June 13, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

After a 14-year-old schoolgirl died on Monday as she lost balance and fell down from a crowded North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus in Haveri district, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has given instructions to all the Road Transport Corporations (RTC) to follow passenger safety norms and close bus doors before the bus moves.

Following the directions by Mr. Reddy, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday issued a circular to all depots and bus crew asking them to follow door safety precautions for passengers’ safety and close the doors of the bus before moving.

The circular stated that all the bus doors should be checked before the bus starts for trip from depots. The bus driver and conductor should make sure that the back door is closed and only then start the bus.

The bus crew is directed not to allow any passenger to stay on the footboard of the bus. The crew has been directed to make sure that both front and back doors are closed properly.

The circular stated that the bus crew should not open the doors until the bus reaches the bus station or bus stop and stops on the dedicated platform.

The deceased, meanwhile, has been identified as Madhu Kumbar. The incident occurred near Kusanur village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district. The girl from Vasana village was proceeding to her school in Kusanur.

The girl who was holding the railings reportedly lost control when the bus negotiated a curve, fell off the bus and died on the spot, according to eyewitnesses. The police have registered a case.