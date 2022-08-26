After SC rap, BDA Commissioner shifted

The State government transferred Rajesh Gowda from the post of Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority, (BDA) and appointed Kumar Naik G. in his place.

This comes after the Supreme Court reprimanded Mr. Gowda and his subordinates for illegally allotting alternative sites in developed layouts. The court had directed the State government to transfer the erring officials from BDA and barred Mr. Gowda from signing important documents and taking decisions.

A Bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, while hearing a case pertaining to Shivaram Karanth Layout, observed that Mr. Gowda did not show respect to Supreme Court orders and should be immediately shifted. The court also said that the official had shown the “audacity” to file an IA (interculatory application) seeking modification of the order.

Mr. Naik, who is Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), will hold the post of BDA Commissioner as concurrent charge. Mr. Gowda has not been given a new posting.

