After SC rap, BDA Commissioner shifted

Special Correspondent
August 26, 2022 21:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government transferred Rajesh Gowda from the post of Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority, (BDA) and appointed Kumar Naik G. in his place.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the Supreme Court reprimanded Mr. Gowda and his subordinates for illegally allotting alternative sites in developed layouts. The court had directed the State government to transfer the erring officials from BDA and barred Mr. Gowda from signing important documents and taking decisions.

A Bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, while hearing a case pertaining to Shivaram Karanth Layout, observed that Mr. Gowda did not show respect to Supreme Court orders and should be immediately shifted. The court also said that the official had shown the “audacity” to file an IA (interculatory application) seeking modification of the order.

Mr. Naik, who is Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), will hold the post of BDA Commissioner as concurrent charge. Mr. Gowda has not been given a new posting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app