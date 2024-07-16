ADVERTISEMENT

After Sarige buses, KSRTC to refurbish Airavat fleet

Updated - July 16, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 03:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

This initiative follows the successful refurbishment of 1,027 Karnataka Sarige buses since 2022, giving these vehicles a new lease on life

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

An Airavat Club Class bus of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. According to KSRTC officials, while a new bus costs around ₹40 lakh, refurbishing an old bus to like-new condition costs merely ₹3 lakh.  | Photo Credit: B. Mahadeva

For the first time, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will refurbish four Airavat and Airavat Club Class buses, transforming them into almost-new coaches. This initiative follows the successful refurbishment of 1,027 Karnataka Sarige buses since 2022, giving these vehicles a new lease on life.

ADVERTISEMENT

A KSRTC official told The Hindu, “After successfully refurbishing the regular Sarige buses, we decided to extend this effort to the premium Airavat fleet.”

According to officials, while a new bus costs around ₹40 lakh, refurbishing an old bus to like-new condition costs merely ₹3 lakh. “The refurbished buses will help us meet the increase in demand due to implementation of the Shakti scheme in Karnataka,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the refurbishment of the Airavat buses proves successful, we plan to refurbish the entire fleet of premium buses,” the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KSRTC to roll out 300 electric buses for efficient, eco-friendly intercity travel

Explaining the refurbishment process, officials explained that they select buses that are approximately 10 years old and have logged over 10 lakh kilometres.

“Once selected, the bus is completely disassembled, leaving only the chassis intact. From seats to windows, every component is replaced. The body is rebuilt. After painting, the refurbished bus looks as good as new,” the official said.

KSRTC to refurbish Airavat fleet

The refurbishment process ensures that the buses have well-maintained engines, which typically do not need replacement, but for exceptional cases. Generally, buses that have been in service for 15 years are decommissioned. The buses slotted for refurbishment are only 10 years old.

Since the introduction of the Shakti scheme by the Karnataka government, the four transport corporations — KSRTC, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation — have procured 2,300 new buses. Currently, these corporations operate a total of 23,989 buses across Karnataka, covering an average of 65.02 lakh kilometres per day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US