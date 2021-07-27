After resigning as Karnataka CM, B.S. Yediyurappa ‘spent a relaxed day’

On an emotionally charged day that also saw hectic political parleys, the outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is learnt to have had a relaxed time with his family members after returning from Raj Bhavan.

He went out for dinner with about 25 family members, where he spoke very little of politics or what went into his decision, according to Aruna Devi, one of his three daughters.

The 78-year old leader’s decision had surprised most of his family members and close associates because of its suddenness, she said. However, she added that he later spent a relaxed next day hosting dignitaries who came to meet him. “He told us that he was happy with the decision he took. In between, he was also speaking to national leaders who called him,” she said.

Sources also said that many in the family enquired with him about the political career of his youngest son B.Y. Vijayendra, who is also BJP State vice-president and was believed to be gunning for a suitable post. The BJP leader is learnt to have not shown interest in speaking about politics with them.

Ms. Aruna Devi, who is the women’s wing president of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, also categorically spiked rumours of a family rift between the two brothers over their political future. “The family stands united and there is no difference of opinion. Their political spaces are different,” she said.