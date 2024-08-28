After re-evaluation, 14 students found eligible for college admission under sports quota

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has re-evaluated all applications under the sports quota for admissions to professional courses like engineering, following widespread opposition to its earlier list. A total of 14 students who had not made it to the list earlier have now been deemed eligible.

A total of over 3,500 students had applied under the sports quota for 170 seats available under this quota for the academic year 2024-25. Of them, DYE & S issued a list that claimed 26 students qualified for the quota. That has now gone up to 40.

According to the new sports policy by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), students must have participated in national/international level events in two out of three years (between classes 10 and 12) to be eligible for sports quota.

However, for this particular batch of students who have qualified in CET-2024 and are aspiring for professional course seats under the sports quota, there were no sports events held during 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several organisers, including the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), conducted events for 2022-23 and 2023-24 together. On these grounds, several students and their parents called for a re-evaluation of sports quota applications, and some of them even approached the High Court, which issued an interim order directing a re-evaluation.

“After the re-evaluation, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has issued an additional list of 14 eligible candidates under the sports quota. Therefore, we will consider these candidates for seat allotment under the sports quota,” said Prasanna H., Executive Director of KEA.