After public spat, Rohini Sindhuri, Shilpa Nag shunted out from Mysuru
The bureaucratic wrangle between Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag has ended in both of them being shunted out in a late-night development on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram
MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM
While Ms. Sindhuri has been transferred to the post of Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Ms. Nag has been appointed Director, E-governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.
The new Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru will be Bagadi Gautam. MCC Commissioner will be Lakshmikanth Reddy.
The last few days have seen a public spat between the two bureaucrats, with Ms. Nag announcing her resignation at a press conference, alleging “harassment” by Ms. Sindhuri. Ms. Sindhuri had denied the allegations, stating that she had only sought documents related to COVID-19 management, which cannot be construed as harassment.
A meeting held by the Chief Secretary had not eased the situation and Ms. Nag had said she would resume work on Sunday, until her resignation was accepted.