After Ponnampet, Kushalnagar may soon get taluk status

The long-pending demand from locals will be fulfilled soon, says Revenue Minister

After Ponnampet officially got the taluk status thus increasing the number of talukas in Kodagu from three to four, demand for announcing Kushalnagar a taluk has now gained momentum.

People in Kushalnagar, a commercial centre, had been demanding it since many years. The locals have now stepped up the demand.

Responding to the demand, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok, who was in Ponnampet on Sunday in connection with the inauguration of the new taluk and the taluk office in the town, said that the announcement of Kushalnagar talukahad been delayed for some technical reasons. Like Ponnampet, Kushalnagar too will get that status soon, he promised.

MLA and former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah said the government has responded favourably to the demand since this was a long-pending demand. He said all necessary facilities should be accorded to Ponnampet taluk at the earliest.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjansaid Kushalnagar will soon become a taluk since the government had given priority for the development of Kodagu district. Continued struggle led to the announcement of Ponnampet taluk, fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

Ponnampet taluk comprises Srimangala, Hudikeri and Balele hoblis with a population of 1,01,157. The new taluk will have 21 gram panchayats consisting of 49 villages.

Parts of the Rajiv Gandhi National Park and temples of Rameshwara, Mruthyunjaya and Kunda Betta are now part of the newly-constituted taluk.

Mr. Ashok, after launching the taluk, said the government has responded to the people’s aspirations and funds will be released for making the taluk office fully functional. Already, 12 new posts had been created with an immediate release of ₹25 lakh towards the arrangements, he said, adding that funds for the construction of mini Vidhana Soudhas at Madikeri and Virajpet had been released.