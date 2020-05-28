After novel coronavirus attack, Bidar, Kalaburagi stare at desert locust invasion

The armies of desert locusts that have been devastating the standing crops in central and western India on a massive scale are posing a serious threat to the districts sharing a border with Maharashtra, especially Bidar and Kalaburagi.

Theswarms of insects are expected to enter the State through Bidar and Kalaburagi from Maharashtra.

Raju Teggelli, a leading entomologist and head of Kalaburagi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, told The Hindu held that the invasion of desert locusts would largely depend upon the current and speed of the wind. He also recalled the desert locust attack reported from the region in 1891.

“It is recorded that the desert locusts had attacked the standing crops in this part of the State in 1891. After that, there was no mention of such an attack. The invasion of the pest depends upon the wind current and speed. They move with the wind direction. But if the insects attack now, the damage would not be very much as there is little standing crop on the fields,” he said.

Alerted by the attack of the locusts in the neighbouring State, the district administrations in Bidar and Kalaburagi, which were already hit hard by COVID-19 and are struggling hard to contain the spread of disease, are gearing up to face the new challenge.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner H.R. Mahadev held two rounds of emergency meetings with senior officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue. He held a meeting with the officials in the departments of agriculture and horticulture in the presence of Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat and Superintendent of Police. He convened another round of meeting with tahsildars and officers from agriculture, horticulture, fire services and other departments and the agricultural scientists.

Sunil Kumar, a farm scientist attached to Bidar Krishi Vigyan Kendra, explained the biological feature of the desert locust and its life cycle. He also briefed officials on how the armies of insects had destroyed vast tracts of agricultural fields in central and western India.

After discussing the issue in detail, Mr. Mahadev directed the officers to conduct an immediate survey of standing green crops, especially horticulture crops, and sensitise the farmers on the possible attack of the locusts and involve them in the fight against the pest.

The officials were also making preparations to ensure that there would be no dearth of insecticide in the district in the event of the attack. Different views were presented by officers and agricultural scientists on the methods of fighting the invading insect. Some suggested resorting to spraying of insecticide while others batted for using traditional methods such as lighting fire, making sounds and spraying neem oil.

Similar preparations were made in Kalaburagi district. The Department of Horticulture has issued a warning and advisory to the people on the possible invasion of the insect. It also listed out the prescribed insecticides to be used in the event of the attack along with suggesting some traditional methods.