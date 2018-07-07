After Mysuru girl is declared brain dead, family donates her organs

A green corridor established to cover the distance of 140 km between Mysuru and Bengaluru on Saturday facilitated the transportation of organs harvested from a brain-dead person admitted to a private hospital here.

Police teams ensured uninterrupted traffic so that the ambulance carrying the organs reached the hospitals that needed them in Bengaluru quickly.

The organs were retrieved from a 22-year-old girl from Mysuru who was declared brain dead after she met with a road accident here. Namana M.C. met with the accident around 6.30 p.m. on Thursday and was shifted to Apollo BGS Hospitals at 10.50 p.m. The hospital detected severe traumatic brain injury and her family members were told there was no possibility of her recovering or regaining consciousness. She was put on ventilator and vasopressors.

“The hospital counselled her brother and relatives on organ donation since she was healthy before the accident. A team of doctors retrieved the organs after receiving their consent around 12 noon on Saturday,” a press release from the hospital said.

With the help of the police, a green corridor was created between the hospital and Bengaluru. “The lungs were given to BGS Apollo Global Hospitals, a kidney to Victoria Hospital, and the heart valves to Narayana Hrudayalaya. Another kidney was given to the Apollo BGS Hospitals here,” the release said.

A week ago, a similar medical scenario was reported when Mahadevaswami, 22, was brought to the same hospital following an accident near Nanjangud. “The patient’s organs were retrieved with his family’s consent and transported to Bengaluru for transplantation to needy patients. A kidney and liver were given to our hospital, another kidney to Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, thelungs to BGS Global Hospitals, and heart valves to NH, Bengaluru,” the release said.