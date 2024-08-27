GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After MP, MLA inspects fire station building in Mysuru

Published - August 27, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
K. Harish Gowda

K. Harish Gowda | Photo Credit: File Photo

A day after Member of Parliament Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inspected the century-old Mysuru Fire Brigade Station building in Saraswathipuram here in connection with its restoration, Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda also inspected the building on Tuesday and spoke to the department officials about the status of the work.

A portion of the building collapsed five years ago following heavy rains. There had been no headway with regard to the restoration of the heritage structure.

However, the elected representatives’ inspection gained significance as the department was awaiting a final decision on the fate of the building. The MP and the MLA carrying out separate inspections on the steps to be taken in connection with the work has rekindled hope of an early solution to the long-delayed work.

The officers of the department have been asked to prepare a DPR.

It is learnt that Mr. Wadiyar was in favour of its restoration. Mr. Gowda appears to have expressed his view for reconstruction. The front portion of the building collapsed owing to heavy rains but there has been uncertainty on whether to restore the building or to rebuild.

Heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju, who accompanied the MP and the MLA, favoured restoration of the structure for safeguarding the city’s heritage.

