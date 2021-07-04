After months, Bengaluru Urban sees less than 500 cases of COVID-19

Bengaluru

04 July 2021 00:59 IST

Bengaluru Urban, one of the COVID-19 high-burden districts in the country for a long time, on Saturday reported less than 500 cases for the first time since March 10. With 481 new cases, active cases in this district plummeted from 1,34,384 on June 3 to 19,411 on Saturday.

However, Bengaluru Urban continues to have the highest number of active cases in the country.

The number of new cases in the State also dropped, with 2,082 reported on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases rose to 28,52,079. With 86 new deaths, the toll rose to 35,308. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to other reasons. As many as 7,751 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 27,68,632.

The State now has 48,116 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.34%, the Case Fatality Rate was 4.13%.

As many as 1,54,655 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 1,18,536 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,47,35,561.