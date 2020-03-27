After Modi’s telephonic talk, Karnataka for stricter implementation of lockdown restrictions

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over free movement of the people in the State during the nation-wide lockdown, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday convened a Cabinet meeting and decided to go in for stricter implementation of restrictions across the State.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Mr. Yediyurappa said “Prime Minister Modi spoke to me at 9.30 a.m. and observed that in Karnataka several people are still moving around, in spite of the lockdown. He has asked the State government to ensure effective implementation of the lockdown restrictions”.

Giving information on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meet, the Chief Minister said “We have discussed all the measures to be taken to handle the situation. The district in-charge Ministers have been asked to take complete responsibility in ensuring that all the measures are in place to curb the pandemic”.

The government has taken steps for ensuring adequate supply of essential commodities required for daily consumption. Strict action would be taken if any shopkeeper or trader was found taking advantage of the crisis and collecting exorbitant charges from customers, Mr. Yediyurappa warned and appealed to all traders and shopkeepers to cooperate with the government.

For ensuring affordable food to the poor, the government would continue to supply food through packets in Indira canteens. All steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply and availability of medicines and masks in shops, he said.

Permission has been granted for free movement of goods vehicles carrying vegetables, fruits, food items, pulses, meat, and fish from godowns to shops and market yards. Further, he appealed to the traders and people visiting markets and shops to maintain social distance during the marketing/shopping.

The Chief Minister thanked the Muslim community in the State for having decided that there would be no prayers in mosques and that people would pray from their homes. On Thursday, Revenue Minister R Ashok and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with Muslim leaders of the city.

“This decision by the leaders of the community has given us strength in fighting the pandemic,” the Chief Minister said. According to reports, several masjids remained closed in the city on Friday.

Social distancing

Practising the mantra of social distancing, the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues held the Cabinet meeting at the conference hall instead of the Cabinet hall at the State Secretariat.

The large oval table that the Cabinet usually sits around was gone. The Chief Minister and Ministers sat in chairs kept at a distance from one another.

The meeting was shifted from the Cabinet hall to the spacious conference hall on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha. Generally, the conference hall was used to discuss issues related to departments or hold discussions with bankers, farmers and representatives and for the launch of schemes/programmes and Cabinet briefings/press conferences.