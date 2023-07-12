ADVERTISEMENT

After minister’s promise, final shortlisted candidates for assistant professor withdraw indefinite strike

July 12, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the Higher Education Minister’s promise to complete the appointment of assistant professors recruitment process as soon as possible, final shortlisted candidates of assistant professor posts withdrew the indefinite strike on Wednesday.

Minister M.C. Sudhakar met the protesters at Freedom Park here and said, “The case is pending in the court and the judgement will come soon. After the judgement, efforts will be made to complete the recruitment process as soon as possible.”

“The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who are investigating the case of assistant professor recruitment exam question paper leak, have already submitted the chargesheet to the court. However, the final report on whether the investigation has been completed or not has not been submitted to the government,” he said.

“Regarding Article 371 J, the previous government issued the guidelines during the examination, which has caused confusion. Therefore, after the court order, we will take an appropriate decision. Our government is committed to providing justice to the final shortlisted 1,242 candidates for assistant professor recruitment,” the minister assured.

Speaking to The Hindu, a protester said, “We are satisfied with the Minister’s promise. He has taken 10 days time to solve our problem. Therefore, we withdrew the strike temporarily. If the government fails to fulfil our demand, then we will start the strike again.”

