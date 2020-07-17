After mass resignation, AYUSH delegation to meet Yediyurappa

A delegation of AYUSH doctors on contract duty with the Department of Health and Family Welfare will meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Monday to request him to fulfil their demands such as regularisation of service and wage revision.

This follows the en masse resignation of around 2,000 AYUSH doctors in the State on Thursday. They quit citing delays in fulfilment of their demands for wage revision, health insurance, and safety equipment.

A team of five office-bearers is expected to meet the Chief Minister at his home office, doctors said. “We had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister’s Office. We have been asked to call on him in Bengaluru on Monday,” said Harsha Patil, president of the Belagavi district unit of the AYUSH doctors’ association.

On Friday, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tweeted in support of the AYUSH doctors and said the government should reduce the huge gap between the wages of regular doctors and of those on contract.