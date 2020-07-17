After mass resignation, AYUSH delegation to meet Yediyurappa

A delegation of AYUSH doctors on contract duty with the Department of Health and Family Welfare will meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Monday to request him to fulfil their demands such as regularisation of service and wage revision.
This follows the en masse resignation of around 2,000 AYUSH doctors in the State on Thursday. They quit citing delays in fulfilment of their demands for wage revision, health insurance, and safety equipment.
A team of five office-bearers is expected to meet the Chief Minister at his home office, doctors said. “We had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister’s Office. We have been asked to call on him in Bengaluru on Monday,” said Harsha Patil, president of the Belagavi district unit of the AYUSH doctors’ association.
On Friday, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tweeted in support of the AYUSH doctors and said the government should reduce the huge gap between the wages of regular doctors and of those on contract.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath