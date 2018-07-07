After marks cards go missing, VTU sets up panel

After a question paper leak and erratic examinations and academic schedules, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. It was recently discovered that marks cards of students from two Davangere-based colleges have gone missing.

According to sources, 480 marks cards — of eighth-semester students of University BDT. College of Engineering and first-semester students of Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology —have been missing for the past one month.

In fact, the management of University BDT College of Engineering, Davangere had received a bundle of marks cards that belonged to students of another college. The cards were sent back to the Mysuru regional centre.

VTU has now taken cognizance of the issue and has constituted a panel headed by the principal of M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology to look into it. Satish Annigeri, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university, said the committee’s report would be discussed in the executive council meeting shortly.

The marks cards are printed at the VTU’s headquarters in Belagavi, dispatched to its regional centre, and later distributed to the colleges.

University authorities also claimed that students would not face any hassles as consolidated marks cards have already been issued. They said semester marks cards would not be reprinted and the university would wait to find the missing ones. “We want to avoid duplication of marks cards,” an official said.

However, what has irked some academic senate members is that the university has not followed their suggestion of lodging a police complaint. The authorities are waiting for the executive council to decide on the matter. “The university should act quickly and lodge a police complaint at the earliest so that the police do not waste time in tracing the marks cards,” an academic senate member said.