After Jamkhandi, demand for Indi to be made separate district

The demand for separate districts in the State is now growing with many leaders calling for bifurcation of districts to carve new ones.

After leaders of Jamkhandi taluk in Bagalkot district demanded that Jamkhandi be declared a separate district, Congress MLA of Indi taluk, Yeshwantraigouda Patil has joined the league by demanding that the government declare Indi a separate district by bifurcating Vijayapura district.

On Thursday, supporters of Jamkhandi district, observed Jamkhandi bandh to send a message to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who visited Bagalkot on Friday for a review meeting.

Mr. Patil who had already written a letter to Mr. Yediyurappa in this regard, urged him to consider the demand in the interest of the administration.

“The Chief Minister himself said that smaller districts help in better administration. Considering this, I request the CM to take the matter of carving out a separate district in Vijayapura seriously,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

He added that Indi was one of the biggest towns of the district with a population of over 50,000. The town has government offices and required infrastructure for becoming district headquarters.

“Also, geographically Indi and other towns such as Sindgi, Almel and Chadachan are located far from Vijayapura city. People find it difficult to visit the city for any revenue related or official work. Moreover, since the district now has a total of 13 taluks after the addition of eight more, it has become too big for administrative works. To avoid this inconvenience and for smoother administration, Indi should be declared a separate district,” he said.

He however made it clear that he would not launch any agitation like others to get the demand met as he did not believe in agitations. “I will only exert pressure officially to get the work done. Based on facts, I will try to convince the government on the need for Indi to be declared a separate district,” he said.