HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After High Court, Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal proceedings disrupted with objectionable photos

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act

December 11, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Earlier on December 5, the High Court of Karnataka suspended video conferencing at all its benches after unknown persons uploaded objectionable content during VC proceedings. Investigation traced an unauthorized access from Bangladesh.

Earlier on December 5, the High Court of Karnataka suspended video conferencing at all its benches after unknown persons uploaded objectionable content during VC proceedings. Investigation traced an unauthorized access from Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: File photo

Close on the heels of the disruption in High Court proceedings, a similar cyber attack occurred in court hall 1 of Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) when objectionable videos and pictures were noticed during online proceedings on December 9.

Vineetha P. Shetty, judicial officer, KSAT has filed a complaint with the Central division cyber crime police stating that an unknown person logged into the video conferencing (VC) and uploaded objectionable content to disrupt the proceedings. The proceedings were suspended, and the advocates and parties were asked to appear in person until the VC proceedings are restored .

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

On December 5, the High Court of Karnataka suspended video conferencing at all its benches after unknown persons uploaded objectionable content during VC proceedings. Investigation traced an unauthorized access from Bangladesh.

Inspector’s Facebook account hacked

In a separate incident, a police inspector attached to the State Reserve Police complained to the Central division cyber crime police that his Facebook account was hacked to upload obscene content.

Nisar Ahammad Sarawad, in his complaint, said that he had opened the FB account in 2018, but stopped using it. However, someone hacked into his account to upload objectionable contents. The incident came to light when some of his friends checked his profile and informed him.

The police have registered a case under Section 66 (sending offensive messages through communication service) of the IT Act.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.