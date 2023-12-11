December 11, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close on the heels of the disruption in High Court proceedings, a similar cyber attack occurred in court hall 1 of Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) when objectionable videos and pictures were noticed during online proceedings on December 9.

Vineetha P. Shetty, judicial officer, KSAT has filed a complaint with the Central division cyber crime police stating that an unknown person logged into the video conferencing (VC) and uploaded objectionable content to disrupt the proceedings. The proceedings were suspended, and the advocates and parties were asked to appear in person until the VC proceedings are restored .

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

On December 5, the High Court of Karnataka suspended video conferencing at all its benches after unknown persons uploaded objectionable content during VC proceedings. Investigation traced an unauthorized access from Bangladesh.

Inspector’s Facebook account hacked

In a separate incident, a police inspector attached to the State Reserve Police complained to the Central division cyber crime police that his Facebook account was hacked to upload obscene content.

Nisar Ahammad Sarawad, in his complaint, said that he had opened the FB account in 2018, but stopped using it. However, someone hacked into his account to upload objectionable contents. The incident came to light when some of his friends checked his profile and informed him.

The police have registered a case under Section 66 (sending offensive messages through communication service) of the IT Act.