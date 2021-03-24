After four months, cases cross 2,000 mark in Karnataka

5 deaths reported on Wednesday; 1,280 new cases from Bengaluru Urban alone

The number of new cases are on the rise, with Karnataka reporting 2,010 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of these, 1,280 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone. With this, the total number of cases rose to 9,73,657.

The State had last seen over 2,000 cases on November 13 when 2,016 cases had been reported.

With five deaths on Wednesday, the toll rose to 12,449. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 677 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,45,594. Of the remaining 15,595 active patients, 136 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.03%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.24%.

As many as 98,733 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 91,103 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,05,66,120.

No action on recommendations

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) is unhappy that the State has not acted on its recommendations so far.

“With the State witnessing a spike, we had convened an emergency meeting on Saturday and had submitted a five-page letter recommending stringent measures. It is unfortunate that the government is yet to act,” said a TAC member. He cautioned that if the State does not take tough measures now, Karnataka may go the Maharashtra way.