Karnataka

After fall from terrace, elderly woman dies

After an accidental fall from the terrace, an elderly woman died on the spot in Dharwad on Saturday.

A former official of Department of Public Instruction, 65-year old Saroja Arun Sathe, on Saturday, had reportedly gone to the terrace of her house to remove the coconut tree branches that had fallen there in Saptapur, when the mishap occurred.

According to police she lost her balance while removing the branches and fell on the compound wall and died instantly. A neighbour who rushed to the spot found her dead and informed the police. The retired employee was staying alone and her daughter is in Mysuru. The Dharwad Suburban Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

