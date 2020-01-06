After criticism, BSY says there is no proposal to rename Ramanagaram as ‘Nava Bengaluru’

Amidst criticism by the Janata Dal (S) and Congress leaders over a proposal to rename Ramanagaram district as New (Nava) Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa late on Sunday night clarified that there was no proposal to rename the district.

In a clarification, Mr. Yediyurappa said: “An unnecessary discussion on renaming Ramanagaram is under way. There is no thought before the government over renaming.” He accused the Congress and JD(S) leaders of indulging in baseless discussion to mislead the people and to remain relevant. “There is no such agenda before the government. It is a joke that JD(S) and Congress leaders are starting a fight over it.”

The Chief Minister’s clarification came after criticism by former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, who carved out the Ramanagaram district when he was Chief Minister, and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar whose Kanakapura constituency is in Ramanagaram district, after Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said Ramanagaram could be renamed as Nava Bengaluru to increase investments prospects.

On Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy took to Twitter and in a series of tweets with hashtag #SaveRamanagar, he criticised the government’s intention to rename Ramanagaram. Threatening to launch a fight if the government did not rescind its decision, he said that the decision to rename was also partly due to political hatred towards him. He asked Mr. Yediyurappa if he wanted to develop Ramanagaram, he could instead release the funds earmarked for the district in the budget.

Giving a historical perspective, he said Ramanagaram taluk, which was earlier called Closepet was renamed by former Chief Mnister late Kengal Hanumanthaiya. “I extended it to the whole district.” Further, he said: “Every rich man in Bengaluru dreams of having land within a 100-km radius. In this North Indians are big in number. That is why our land has fallen prey to farm houses. The renaming of Ramanagaram helps these people and not farmers.”

In another tweet, he challenged the Chief Minister to rename other districts also as Bengaluru to attract investments. “What is there in a name? By just calling Bengaluru is development possible? Can BSY who comes forward to change the name of Ramanagar, change the name of Shivamogga to Bengaluru?”

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar said that he had earlier suggested that it be renamed Bengaluru South. “It is up to the government. They have the pen and the paper,” he said.