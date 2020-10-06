After CBI raids, Vokkaliga seers visit D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

06 October 2020 23:48 IST

In a show of solidarity, Vokkaliga seers and other leaders from the community visited Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar’s residence on Tuesday, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids against him.

Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, which enjoys the largest following in the community, visited him in the evening. Earlier in the day, Nanjavadhoota Swami paid a visit to Mr. Shivakumar’s residence. Both seers met him to give him “moral support through tough times”, sources close to the leader said. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Narayana Gowda also visited him and expressed his support.

This attains significance in the run-up to the November 3 byelections in R.R. Nagar and Sira, both of which have a sizeable Vokkaliga voter base. The CBI action could acquire a caste colour in the run-up to the polls, sources said.

When Mr. Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019, Nirmalanandanatha Swami had visited his residence and was vocal in his support. Nanjavadhoota Swami had even taken to the streets protesting the arrest.