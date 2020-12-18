After CBI interrogation, Indi is now in judicial custody

Chandrashekar Indi, uncle of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, questioned in the Goudar murder case

After the CBI completed questioning the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni’s uncle Chandrashekar Indi alias Chandu Mama, the CBI Special Court remanded him in judicial custody till December 28.

The court had, on December 15, allowed the CBI to take him into custody for further questioning for two days and directed it to produce the accused before the court by Thursday evening.

Accordingly, after interrogating Mr. Indi for two days at the Dharwad Suburban Police Station, the CBI officials produced him before the court at 5 p.m on Thursday.

CBI Court Judge C.M. Gangadhar remanded him to judicial custody till December 28.

Mr. Indi was arrested by the CBI team on Sunday and produced before the court on Monday. The court had awarded 14-day judicial custody to him, and on the next day permitted the CBI to take him into custody for two days.

Meanwhile, the CBI team has continued questioning close aides of Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar.

On Thursday, it questioned Nataraj, who works in dairy owned by Vinay Kulkarni and Basavaraj Muttagi, another accused in the case and a close aide of the former Minister. According to sources, questioning went on for over four hours.

Vinay Kulkarni, whose bail plea was rejected by the CBI Special Court, has approached the High Court of Karnataka Dharwad Bench questioning the lower court’s order. This bail plea is yet to come up for hearing. The former Minister is now lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi.