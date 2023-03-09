After BJP and Cong, JD-S also claims credit for expressway

March 09, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Amidst the war for credit between the BJP and the Congress for Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Melkote MLA and former Mandya MP C.S. Puttaraju on Thursday said the credit must also go to the JD-S as the party also had a role to play in the expressway project.

“Mr. Pratap Simha (the Mysuru MP) must ask former CM B.S. Yediyurappa what’s the role of JD-S in the expressway project, and what efforts were put in by us in New Delhi. I was part of the crucial meeting on the expressway that took place in Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi. The alignment for the expressway was approved when H.D. Kumarswamy was the Chief Minister and H.D. Revanna was the Public Works Minister in the coalition government. Imagine the fate of the expressway if the alignment was not endorsed,” the former Minister told reporters in Mysuru.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya to inaugurate the expressway on March 12, the credit war among the parties is getting intensified.

Takes dig at Simha

Taking a dig at Mr. Simha for claiming the entire credit for the expressway, he said, “I don’t know what role the Centre has assigned to him (Mr. Simha) with regard to the expressway. He is acting like a Chief Engineer, announcing the date of toll collection, barring the entry of two-wheelers on the expressway. Who has given him the authority to take the decisions,” he asked.

Mr. Puttaraju argued that whichever government was there at the Centre, it had to approve this particular highway project.

Win all 7 seats in Mandya

The former Minister claimed that the JD-S will win all seven seats in Mandya this election. “Whoever joins the BJP or the Congress in Mandya, the JD-S will only get stronger and win all the seats,” he claimed.

‘JD-S is stronger’

Referring to the Mandya Lok Sabha by-election in which Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost, Mr. Puttaraju, who was the former Mandya MP, said, “We know what happened in that election. It won’t be the same now and the party will prove its strength. Mr. Nikhil lost the poll but got 5.75 lakh votes.”

He maintained that the JD-S will benefit from the presence of BJP and the Raitha Sangha in the ensuing elections.

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh, Mahadev, MLA, and other leaders of the party were present.