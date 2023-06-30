ADVERTISEMENT

After Bengaluru, Gadag police to get ‘Third Eye’

June 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

‘Third Eye’ project will help the police ensure law and order in a systematic manner. Gadag police get segways

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil watches the operation of segways by the police in Gadag on Friday. Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemgouda is seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After Bengaluru, Gadag will be the second city in Karnataka to launch the ‘Third Eye’ project that will help the police ensure law and order in a systematic manner, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil has said.

Speaking to prespersons after launching the induction of segways (segway is a two-wheeled self-balancing personal transporter device) into the Police Department in Gadag on Friday, Mr. Patil said segways would also be part of the Third Eye project and it would be implemented soon.

The Minister said Gadag being a tourist spot required a high-level of law and order. So, for ensuring security to the commoners and ensuring law and order, Third Eye project was being implemented, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Third Eye, Smart Police for Safe Gadag-Betageri Project’ has been initiated and will be implemented in a phased manner. Already, a command centre for traffic management and crime prevention has been set up at the district police headquarters. Bullet cameras have been installed at 44 strategic places along with the installation of a 40-km network of optical fibre and 15 AMPR CCTV cameras. In all, 45 places are being monitored sitting at one place,” he said.

The Minister said that adequate grants would be provided under the urban renewal scheme, legislators’ local area development fund, Tourism Department, and municipal body. Already, ₹1.5 crore had been spent and additionally, ₹1.5 crore would be provided soon, he said.

Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda, Additional Deputy Commissioner Maruti M.P., Information Officer Vasant B. Madlur, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US