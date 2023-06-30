After Bengaluru, Gadag police to get ‘Third Eye’

June 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

After Bengaluru, Gadag will be the second city in Karnataka to launch the ‘Third Eye’ project that will help the police ensure law and order in a systematic manner, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil has said.

Speaking to prespersons after launching the induction of segways (segway is a two-wheeled self-balancing personal transporter device) into the Police Department in Gadag on Friday, Mr. Patil said segways would also be part of the Third Eye project and it would be implemented soon.

The Minister said Gadag being a tourist spot required a high-level of law and order. So, for ensuring security to the commoners and ensuring law and order, Third Eye project was being implemented, he said.

“Third Eye, Smart Police for Safe Gadag-Betageri Project’ has been initiated and will be implemented in a phased manner. Already, a command centre for traffic management and crime prevention has been set up at the district police headquarters. Bullet cameras have been installed at 44 strategic places along with the installation of a 40-km network of optical fibre and 15 AMPR CCTV cameras. In all, 45 places are being monitored sitting at one place,” he said.

The Minister said that adequate grants would be provided under the urban renewal scheme, legislators’ local area development fund, Tourism Department, and municipal body. Already, ₹1.5 crore had been spent and additionally, ₹1.5 crore would be provided soon, he said.

Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda, Additional Deputy Commissioner Maruti M.P., Information Officer Vasant B. Madlur, and others were present.

