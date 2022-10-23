After battling for life for 13 days, Bangalore University accident victim succumbs

The entrance gate to Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus, off Mysuru road, in Bengaluru on October 12, 2022. Students block a protion of the roads inside for the third day, after a student was run over by BMTC bus, demanding a ban on public vehicles from entering the campus. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

After battling for life for 13 days at a private hospital, Shilpa Shri (21), a postgraduate student of Bangalore University (BU), succumbed to her injuries after a road accident. The deceased was run over by a city bus operated by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) after a fall while boarding the bus on October 10.

After the accident, students of the University resorted to protests that went on for several days demanding justice for Shilpa Shri. Protesters had also demanded that authorities ban the entry of private vehicles inside the campus and implement other road safety measures.

Lokesh Ram, a student leader of the BU, said that Shilpa Shri succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning. “Due to severe injuries, she had undergone multiple surgeries at the hospital. Around 4.30 a.m on Sunday, she succumbed to the injuries. We demand the state government to provide ₹ 1.5 crore to the family of Shilpa Shri and a government job to the dependent family member,” he said.

The deceased is a native of Bangarpet in Kolar district.

After the students’ protests, the authorities had promised to implement road safety measures that included removal of unscientific humps, installation of signages and street lights.

Police had announced that enforcement drives would be intensified on the campus to check violations. About the banning entry of private vehicles inside the campus, the matter was referred to the state government seeking directions.