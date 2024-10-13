After an impeccable performance during Dasara, elephants and mahouts prepare for departure from Mysuru

Having ensured the success of Mysuru Dasara, the mahouts and their elephants are set to depart from the city to their respective jungle camps, on Monday.

The elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu who carried the 750kg golden howdah with the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari during the Jamboo Savari on Saturday, had been camping in the city since August.

They were brought to Mysuru to get acclimatized to the urban milieu, the din and noise of the city and also get familiarized with the procession route. For nearly 45 days, the 14 elephants used to take part in rehearsal apart from walking from the palace to the Bannimantap grounds following the procession route.

On Saturday, Abhimanyu and the rest of the caparisoned elephants put up a splendid show and the loudest cheer was reserved for them as they set the procession rolling. Abhimanyu with the golden howdah and the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, formed the rear of the procession that brought the curtains down on Nada Habba.

Now that the Dasara is over, it is time for the elephants to pack and leave to the more sylvan surroundings constituting their natural habitat and home.

On Sunday, the elephants appeared relaxed, grazing lazily while a few of them splashed and rolled over the ponds. The mahouts in the meantime, were seen busy packing their belongings from the tents which were their temporary homes during their 45-day sojourn in Mysuru.

Elephants like Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya and Mahendra, who have been participating in Dasara for many years, seemed familiar with the annual affair. For newcomers like Ekalvya, Kanjan, Sugriva, etc., participation in Mysuru Dasara is a new experience and these jumbos are yet to get used to the rigours of the experience.

Senior Forest Department official, who had been monitoring the elephants, attributed the performance of Abhimanyu and company and the success of Dasara to teamwork.

“All the elephants will be given a farewell on Monday before their departure. The performance of the mahouts and their assistants who guided the elephants during rehearsals and the actual procession, is to be lauded and has brought us lot of cheer,” said Prabhugoud, Deputy Conservator of Forests, who was in charge of the Dasara elephants.

Special prayers will be performed for the well-being of the elephants by the priests on Monday morning at the palace premises after which they will be treated to sumptuous fodder mixed with sugarcane and jaggery. The elephants will be surmounted to trucks that will ferry them to the jungle camps by noon.

