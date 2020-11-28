After accident, villagers stage protest in front of bar

The death of a person in an accident at Ramanahalli, on the outskirts of the city, triggered a protest by members of the local community on Friday.
The accident took place in front of a bar late on Thursday night. On Friday, people of the village staged a demonstration with the body of the victim in front of the local bar and wanted it to be shifted out of the village on Mahadevapura Road.
The residents said the victim, Mahadev, was returning from the bar when he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle. He died on the spot. Saying that the presence of the bar on the highway was causing accidents and deaths, the residents demanded its immediate relocation.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath