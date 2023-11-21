After a temporary setback during COVID-19, mulberry silk production in the country bounces back

November 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

After a temporary setback during COVID-19, mulberry silk production in the country has bounced back to reach 27,654 metric tonnes (MT) during 2022-23.

According to statistics shared by Central Silk Board (CSB), mulberry silk production came down from 25,344 MT during 2018-19 to 25,239 MT during 2019-20 reached a low of 23,896 MT during 2020-21. However, the production bounced back to 25,818 MT during 2021-22 and reached 27,654 MT during 2022-23.

Scientists at Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) in Mysuru pointed out that a large number of sericulture farmers had discontinued rearing cocoons due to the absence of the market during COVID-19. However, silk production in the country has now resumed its upward graph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulberry silk accounted for a major share of the 36,582 MT of total raw silk production in the country including Eri, Muga and Tasar silk.

At a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, November 21, CSRTI Director Dr. Gandhi Doss said the Institute was extending fine-tuned sericulture technologies to stakeholders in traditional sericulture states viz Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Thanks to the technologies and human resource support provided by the institute over the years, the average cocoon yield per 100 disease-free layings (dfls) increased from 30 to 40 kgs during 1970s to 75 to 80 kgs.

Similiarly, a significant improvement was achieved in in Renditta or the number of kgs of cocoon required to produce 1 kg of raw silk. Against the earlier requirement of 10-12 kgs of cocoon, presently only 6 to 9 kgs of cocoon is required for producing 1 kg of raw silk.

The Institute has also developed different varieties of mulberry leaf, which is the sole food of the silkworm. Due to the development of improved mulberry variety, leaf productivity has increased from the earlier 30-55 MT per hectare per year to 65 MT per hectare per year. “The G-4 variety, recently developed, has a yield of 60-65 MT per hectare per year,” Dr. Doss said.

Similarly, CSRTI, Mysuru, in collaboration with Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) has developed a series of bivoltine breeds and double hybrid cocoons. The double hybrid developed by the Institute has now been well accepted in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.