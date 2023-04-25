After a pause, Kumaraswamy hits campaign trail in Mysuru

April 25, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

After recuperating from a brief illness, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was hospitalised for a couple of days and was discharged apparently with an advice to rest for some more days, on Tuesday visited Mysuru to resume his election campaign for the party candidates.

On arriving here, Mr. Kumaraswamy, accompanied by JD(S) candidates G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh, prayed at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills before attending the party workers’ meetings in Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies in Mysuru city where he urged them to take the elections seriously and strive for the party’s victory.

“I had no other option but to resume electioneering ignoring the advice for rest. I have the task of bringing the JD(S) to power in the State. We are aiming to win at least 7 to 8 seats in Mysuru district. The candidates have to win the confidence of the voters and our party workers must visit every house in the constituencies seeking support for the party. The support to the regional party is like supporting the people of the State,” said Mr. Kumaraswamy, while addressing the meeting in Krishnaraja – Nimmondige Kumaranna - where JD(S) candidate K.V. Mallesh, a Lingayat, has been fielded.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told the candidate to win the confidence of the voters and motivate party workers for booth-wise visits seeking support to him. “The next 15 days is crucial for all of us. To help the party come to power, the party workers must strive hard and spread the party’s vision to the voters.”

He stated that the voters’ confidence has to be won to help the party win the elections and advised the party candidates to constitute a 15-member group in every booth to visit each household in the constituencies seeking support for the party candidates.

He advised Mr. Mallesh to create an environment to show that he was giving a tough fight to the BJP and the Congress. The party councillors’ support is also key, he said, urging the party leaders and workers to spread the party’s “Pancharatna” programmes.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he will stay in Mysuru for two days in the first week of May to campaign for the party.

In his speech, former Minister and JD(S) candidate for Chamundeshwari G.T. Deve Gowda said Mr. Kumarswamy has resumed campaigning despite his ill-health only with the aim of bringing the party to power. “He has big plans for Mysuru city and therefore the party has to win Chamaraja and Krishnaraja seats. K.V. Mallesh will remain committed to the constituency if he is voted,” he claimed.

Former Minister and JD(S) candidate for K.R. Nagar, S.R. Mahesh, Manje Gowda, MLC, and other leaders were present.

Mr. Kumarsawamy earlier addressed the party workers’ meeting of Chamaraja where the candidate Ramesh is in the fray.

The former CM will also be addressing the meeting of party workers from Varuna at T. Narsipur where Bharati Shankar has been fielded against heavyweights former CM Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister V. Somanna.