After a long wait, pourakarmikas get sites in Nanjangud

The long wait has ended as a group of pourakarmikas in Nanjangud taluk received possession certificates for the sites allotted to them in the taluk.

Many families of pourakarmikas had been waiting for years for sites and houses. Understanding their plight, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan made efforts to get the sites allotted in their names.

Pourakarmika families had been living in dilapidated huts at Hullahalli in Nanjangud taluk for many years. After seeing their living conditions, Mr. Harshavardhan ensured they got possession certificates.

The possession certificates were distributed on the occasion of 107th birth anniversary of D. Devaraj Urs at Nanjangud recently. At the programme organised jointly by the taluk administration at B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Nanjangud, V. Srinivas Prasad, MP, handed over the possession certificates to the beneficiaries. Mr. Harshavardhan presided over the function.

The pourakarmikas who got the sites were engaged in the cleaning work in the gram panchayats limits. They had approached the National Safai Karmachari Commission and the State Safai Karmachari Commission, and the past Chief Ministers. However, their efforts did not make any headway. They had also staged protests to draw the attention of the successive governments seeking allotment of houses.

The tahsildar had identified less than an acre of land where an old Nadakacheri office was located. But it was too small a place for a housing colony. The MLA continued his efforts to locate a suitable plot of land for pourakarmikas.

When Mr. Harshavardhan visited the colony of pourakarmikas, he had assured them that they would get permanent accommodation. The BJP MLA drew the attention of the government to the plight of pourakarmikas and got 1.1 acres of land allotted for their housing. The colony is named after former Minister B. Basavalingappa. The MLA said he had plans to build a colony for pourakarmikas of Mahadevanagar in the taluk .