After a dry Sept., rains expected in Bengaluru over next few days

After a dry September, Bengaluru is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, there would be light to moderate rainfall till October 7.

The weather forecast for the next 48 hours is generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms are very likely to occur. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29°C and 20°C respectively.

C.S. Patil, a scientist at IMD, Bengaluru, said that while South Interior Karnataka from October 3 to October 9 is expected to receive widespread rainfall, during this period North Interior Karnataka is expected to receive rainfall in many places.

Yellow alert

“Many places in Bengaluru, Ramanagra, Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru and Davangere districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall. October 4 to 5 and a yellow alert has been issued. Bengaluru from October 3 to October 7 is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall,” Mr. Patil said.

As per the daily weather report issued on Thursday the southwest monsoon was active over South Interior Karnataka, normal over North Interior Karnataka and weak over Coastal Karnataka.

“Rainfall occurred at many places over South Interior Karnataka, at a few places over North Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka,” it stated.

Monsoon spread

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) district-wise rainfall pattern data, during the southwest monsoon, cumulative rainfall between June 1 and September 30, Karnataka received 978 mm rainfall against the normal 852 mm rainfall with a departure of 15%. However, in Bengaluru Urban, while normal rainfall is 471 mm, it received 418 mm, a departure of minus 11%.

During this period South Interior Karnataka received 408 mm rainfall as against the normal 369 mm rainfall with a departure of 11%. North Interior Karnataka received 534 mm rainfall as against the normal 479 mm rainfall with a departure of 12%.

The Malnad region received 1755 mm rainfall as against 1556 mm rainfall with a departure of 13 %. The Coastal region received 3736 mm rainfall as against the normal 3101 mm rainfall with a departure of 20 %.