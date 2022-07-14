After 40 years, Tungabhadra reservoir is full before the expected time

The Rama-Lakshmana temple at Hampi in Vijayanagara district is surrounded by water from the overflowing Tungabhadra. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Water in the reservoir is sufficient for two crops, says Minister Anand Singh

For the first time in the last 40 years, the Tungabhadra reservoir, near Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, got filled to the brim before the expected time owing to continuous rains in catchment areas, especially the Western Ghats.

Reservoir authorities said, the dam level was 1,631.15 ft holding 98.453 tmcft of water as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,633 ft with a total capacity of 105.788 tmcft. The inflow to the river was at the rate of 87,193 cusecs and the outflow from the dam was at the rate of 1,41,443 (1,36,104 cusecs to river through spillway and 5,162 cusecs to canals).

After offering special puja and bagina to the Tungabhadra on Thursday, Tourism Minister B.S. Anand Singh said that water in the reservoir would be sufficient to grow two crops.

“I am happy that the reservoir is full before the expected time for the first time in 40 years. The water in the reservoir is sufficient for two crops. I prayed to God to ensure that there are no floods and crops and property are not damaged,” Mr. Singh said.

Heavy flooding

As the water discharge from the reservoir to the river was increased to over 1.35 lakh cusecs, some more monuments at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, including Rama Lakshmana temple and Saalu Mantapa, got heavily flooded on Thursday. Chakratirtha, Purandara Mantapa and the footbridge of the Vijayanagara time were submerged on Wednesday itself.

The overflowing Tungabhadra submerged the Kampli-Gangavati bridge cutting off connectivity between Koppal and Ballari districts, apart from flooding areas around Kampli. B. Sriramulu, Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare, visited the flood-hit areas and gave directions to officers on the measures to be taken to face the flood situation.

“Since the reservoir is full, excess water is discharged to the river. Kampli fort is flooded. The overflowing Tungabhadra has destroyed paddy, banana, and other crops along its course. Irrigation pump sets have been washed away. Our government would compensate the farmers affected by floods,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

The Minister also said that 58 bridges, including one across the Tungabhadra between Kampli and Gangavati, had been planned.

“I have discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Public Works Minister C.C. Patil about the Kampli-Gangavati bridge. A sum of ₹79.93 crore has been sanctioned and work would start soon,” Mr. Sriramulu said.