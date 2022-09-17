After 24 petitions, speciality hospital granted for Uttara Kannada in principle

ADVERTISEMENT

After submitting two dozen petitions to various governments over the past few years, finally, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government has “in principle” agreed to sanction a super-speciality hospital to Uttara Kannada district.

The district, which has 70% forest area, has been demanding a super-speciality hospital. Now, in case of medical emergencies, people have to rush to Manipal in Udupi district or Mangaluru.

During question hour

Rupali Naik, BJP MLA, representing Karwar, during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly earlier this week, demanded the government to set up a super-speciality hospital in the district. But the MLA had not received an answer from the State government as Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar had not attended the session owing to bad health.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who also hails from the same district, supported Ms. Naik's demand and told her that she would be allowed to ask the question when Dr. Sudhakar was present in the House next week.

The MLA met Mr. Bommai on Friday evening and submitted her petition seeking sanction of a hospital and release of funds to set up the facility. The Finance Department had rejected the proposal on three occasions in the last few years citing various reasons, she said.

Dr. Sudhakar told presspersons on Saturday that he would submit the file related to the hospital to the Chief Minister for clearing the proposal and release of funds.

Ms. Naik said she would again raise the issue of the hospital in the Assembly on Monday and seek a clear answer from the Minister. Mr. Bommai had assured her that he would visit the district soon by sanctioning the super-speciality hospital for the district.

Political mileage

Asked whether she would take political benefit of getting the hospital sanctioned just before the Assembly elections, Ms. Naik said she had been submitting petitions after petitions for the past four years. She had submitted petitions to the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, and the BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa earlier, the Karwar MLA said.